Here's How John Kerry Is Going To Sign His Tweets As Secretary Of State

Photo: Getty Images

Newly-installed Secretary of State John Kerry will begin tweeting soon from the Department of State’s official Twitter account.All tweets that come directly from Kerry will have his initials, “JK,” included at the end of the messages.



But in the world of social media, “JK” is widely understood to mean “just kidding.”

The State Department revealed in a tweet Monday that Kerry’s messages would all have the confusing addition:

#SecKerry will start tweeting from @statedept. Tweets from him will have his initials -JK — StateDept (@StateDept) February 4, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.