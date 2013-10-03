Guy Who Got Called 'Princess' By His Male Construction Boss Wins Huge Sex Harassment Suit

A federal appeals court

has upheld a New Orleans iron worker’s claimthat his boss discriminated against him based on gender, the Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reports.

The case is different from many traditional harassment lawsuits because both the construction worker and his boss are male.

The worker, Kerry Woods, claims that his boss, Chuck Wolfe, verbally and physically harassed him because Woods “did not conform to Wolfe’s view of how a man should act.”

An Equal Employment Opportunity Commission attorney said in a statement that the ruling “makes unquestionably clear to all employers that if they harass an employee because of gender stereotypes, they are breaking the law.”

Court documents describe the alleged harassment Woods was subjected to while working post-Hurricane Katrina bridge repair:

Wolfe told the EEOC that his “teasing” originated with Woods’ use of Wet Ones instead of toilet paper, according to the appeals court’s decision. Here’s what Wolfe told the EEOC:

