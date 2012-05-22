Kerry Wood And The 15 Greatest Pitching Performances Since 1968

Photo: YouTube

It is hard to ever say a 14-year career in the big leagues was a disappointment. But considering how Kerry Wood burst onto the scene in 1998, there are a lot of people wondering “what could have been” about the kid that had one of the most electric arms of this generation.In just his fifth career start, Wood tied a Major League record by striking out 20 Houston Astros batters. But what made his start even more impressive, was that he did not walk a batter, and allowed just one hit.



Some say it is one of the greatest pitching performances ever.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the top 15 pitching performances since the mound was lowered in 1968, based on Game Score, which evaluates an overall pitching performance (we limited this list to pitchers that pitched less than 11 innings, since no pitcher has pitched more than 10 innings in 20 years and Game Score tends to bias towards longer outings).

