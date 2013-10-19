'Scandal' Star Kerry Washington Says She Wanted To Work At Sea World Before Becoming An Actress

“Scandal” star Kerry Washington says her career may have taken a very different turn if it wasn’t for one high school class.

While on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night to discuss her ABC series, Washington revealed her childhood dream was to work at Sea World.

“The thing I really wanted to be when I grew up was the woman in the Shamu show … with the killer whale at Sea World.”

The actress told Kimmel she was really serious about it, studying to be a marine biologist.

So why isn’t she swimming with the dolphins now?

Washington says an AP Biology class in high school killed the dream for her.

From there, she went into acting and she says the running joke in her family is: “Forget the whale, I’ll be on stage by myself.”

