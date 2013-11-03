Kerry Washington Mocks SNL's Lack Of Black Cast Members In Show's Cold Open

Hulu.com/NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’ Kerry Washington was asked to change from Michelle Obama to Oprah due to the lack of a black female in SNL’s cast.

Last month, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson told

TV Guidethat he never wanted to dress as a woman on the show again due to the cast’s

lack of black femalesand overall diversity.

So when Kerry Washington hosted last night’s show, the first thing addressed in the cold open was the actress’ need to play every black female in pop culture — from Michelle Obama to Oprah Winfrey to Beyoncé.

Narrated text appeared on-screen after Washington was first asked to awkwardly change characters mid-skit in the oval office:

The producers at “Saturday Night Live” would like to apologise to Kerry Washington for the number of black women she will be asked to play tonight. We made these requests both because Miss Washington is an actress with incredible range and talent and also because “SNL” does not currently have a black woman in the cast. As for the latter reason, we agree this is not an ideal situation and look forward to rectifying it in the near future … unless, of course, we fall in love with another white guy first.

Watch the revealing cold open below, in which Thompson’s initial remarks are mentioned:

On the contrary, “SNL” says they luckily have six white guys who can play Matthew McConaughey:

And then Reverend Al Sharpton appeared, asking “What have we learned from this sketch?”

To which he answered himself: “The usual nothing … Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

