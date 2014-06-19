Kerry Says US Wants To Share Information With Iran In Iraq -- And It May Have Already Begun

REUTERS/Gary Cameron U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers opening remarks at the ‘Our Ocean’ conference at the State Department in Washington June 16, 2014.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the U.S. wants to share information with Iran about the insurgency threatening Iraq.

“We are interested in communicating with Iran,” Kerry said in an interview on NBC News. “[So] that the Iranians know what we’re thinking, that we know what they’re thinking and there is a sharing of information so people aren’t making mistakes.”

The U.S. are currently flying unmanned drones and manned F-18s over Iraq to collect surveillance, despite the fact that F-18s are primarily attack aircraft.

“It’s not so much about looking as it is being seen,” a U.S. official told Fox News.

Iranian General Qassem Suleimani is running things on the ground as Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces (IRGC) and Iran-trained Shia militiamen fight with Iraq’s army.

Given the flights and Iran’s push, some experts — including Brookings senior fellow Mike Doran — expect the information sharing has already begun.

We’re not the IRGC’s air force — just its intel service | https://t.co/sjKH9wQsIJ

— Mike Doran (@Doranimated) June 18, 2014

When asked about potential for U.S. airstrikes, Kerry said that “nothing is off the table” and that “all options” are still available to President Barack Obama.

