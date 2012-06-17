Kerry To Hosni: Get Lost

The Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, John Kerry (D-MA), said in a New York Times op-ed piece today that it was time for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to “step aside gracefully to make way for a new political structure.”

The Democratic Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee doesn’t say things like that unless he has a green light from the Obama Administration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.