This Artist's Photos Of Himself Falling Off Things Are Utterly Compelling

Skarbakka in action.

Photo: Kerry Skarbakka

Ad agencies are always on the lookout for new photographers and artists whose work they can borrow, steal or hire.They should check out Kerry Skarbakka, whose photo series “The Struggle To Right Oneself” is one of the most simple, original and yet bizarre ideas we’ve ever seen: He throws himself off a cliff or a ledge (or slips in a shower or trips on the stairs) and catches the scary mid-air moment that results.



Skarbakka has been taking the pictures since 2001. Following the Sept. 11 attacks and the (unrelated) death of his mother, he became increasingly interested in capturing what it meant to live in an unstable, uncertain world where nothing can be relied upon and humans must struggle for stability.

Because he’s a photographer, he’s reduced this concept to a literal matter of physics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.