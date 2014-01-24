Here's The Secret To Keeping Your Career Fresh

Kerry Cooper’s first job out of college was a gig with McKinsey.

Since then, she has worked in everything from venture capital to retail, and today she is CEO of Choose Energy, an online energy marketplace. But Cooper says one thing she learned at McKinsey still sticks with her: keep your career fresh.

As Cooper tells the New York Times, a fellow McKinsey employee once told her that she should look for a job every year. “In looking for a job every year you either practically decide that the job you have is good and you keep pushing at it, or you see what’s missing by exploring what else is out there,” she explains.

More importantly, keeping your job hunt open prevents you from getting complacent about your career.

“It keeps you from getting stuck in a rut, so that three years from now you don’t look back and say: ‘What I have done? Why am I here?'” she says.

