US beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings made a crazy save by running under the net and out of bounds

The US women’s beach volleyball team advanced to the semifinals Sunday thanks in part to 37-year-old Kerri Walsh Jennings’ ridiculous effort.

During the first set against Australia, April Ross made a tough dig to keep the ball alive after an Australian serve.

However, as the ball sailed out of bounds toward Australia’s side, Walsh Jennings didn’t give up on the play.

She tracked it, even as it rocketed into the sky:

She literally went under the net, out of bounds, then bumped it back to Ross, who sent it over the net.

As Australia set up a spike on the return, Walsh Jennings some how made it back into position and blocked the spike to come up with a huge point.

That’s hustle.

NBC’s analysts explained why this was legal:

“One of the more bizarre rules in beach volleyball, if the ball is dug outside the antennae, like it is here, you can through, you can run around, you can play it back outside the antennae, and then the play goes on.”

While it’s not unusual to see volleyball players go to extremes to keep the ball in play, this was a scenario where the cirumstances all lined up for Walsh Jennings to make a highlight play.

Every point matters, and she was able to deliver a crucial point for USA to keep their medal hopes alive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.