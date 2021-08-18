A viral TikTok video of a mom being forced to dance aired on TV. Then, her reaction to the broadcast went viral, too.

A viral video of a mother and daughter aired on Inside Edition, and the mother reacted to the news with disbelief. NurPhoto/Getty Images

A video of a daughter locking her mom out of the car and making her dance to be let in went viral.

The video, posted by @kerri_okie on TikTok, appeared on Inside Edition on August 17.

@kerri_okie’s mother’s disbelieving reaction to the television news also went viral.

A mother’s hilarious reaction to her daughter breaking the news that a viral clip of the pair had ended up on the television program “Inside Edition” has put them back in the TikTok spotlight.

TikTok user Herri Hyland (@kerri_okie), who has 1.5 million followers, has gone viral multiple times for clips featuring her mother. One of her most viral was a July 27 video that currently has 846,000 likes. In it, Hyland lockers her mother out of a car, telling her that she needs to dance in order for Hyland to open the door.

“Kerri, it is 100 degrees and I am on Main Street,” Hyland’s mother says. “Open the door.”

“Dance,” Hyland says.

“Gosh damn it,” Hyland’s mother says before briefly flailing her arms and dancing in the parking lot.

The video spread far past TikTok. An “Inside Edition” spokesperson confirmed to Insider that a story about it aired during the Viacom program on Tuesday. Clips of the story have appeared on TikTok, and Hyland broke the news to her mom about it in a video posted on Tuesday.

The video starts simply enough, with Hyland asking how her mom is doing and a brief interlude to say hello to the family dog, Hyland breaks the news to her mom about the television appearance.

“Are you sitting down, mom?” Hyland asks. “We were on Inside Edition, the TV show.”

“I know what it is. ‘Inside Edition?'” her mother replies. “No, we weren’t Kerri, I watch that show all the time, I didn’t see nothing about us being on no national show.”

Hyland insists multiple times that the clip aired, despite her mother’s incredulous protests.

“That is a national show, how embarrassing,” her mother says.

The reaction clip went viral as well, amassing over 219,000 likes and 1.7 million views in the span of a day. In the comments of the video, other TikTok users questioned whether Hyland’s mother was aware just how viral the original video was.

“does momma realize 8.5 MILLION people from all over the world have seen the video that aired on national TV?” one commenter asked.

Hyland did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

