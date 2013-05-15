Kermit Gosnell Spared The Death Penalty For 'Snipping' Necks Of Newborns

Kermit Gosnell has struck a deal with prosecutors that will spare him the death penalty for killing live babies at his “house of horrors” abortion clinic.



The 72-year-old abortion doctor agreed not to appeal his conviction in exchange for two life sentences without the possibility of parole, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Gosnell was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder for killing live infants, manslaughter for the death of a 41-year-old woman who died in his clinic, and many violations of abortion laws.

The case against Gosnell sparked a national debate about abortion, and particularly late-term procedures.

He ran a squalid clinic, according to a grand jury report laying out the allegations against him. That grand jury report said cat feces littered the floor. Gosnell also used dirty instruments that spread venereal diseases among his patients, the grand jury report said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.