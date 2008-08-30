Kerkorian's Lawyer Terry Christensen Convicted, Headed For Slammer

Kirk Kerkorian’s longtime lawyer Terry Christensen and private-investigator to the stars, Anthony Pellicano, were both convicted Friday of wiretapping Kerkorian’s ex-wife Lisa Bonder in Bonder and Kerkorian’s 2002 child-support case.



NY Times: Mr. Christensen, 67, a founding partner of the leading entertainment litigation firm that bears his name, is the first Hollywood power player to be convicted in the six-year investigation and legal proceedings surrounding Mr. Pellicano’s wiretapping operation…

Mr. Christensen faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to sentencing guidelines. Sentencing was set for Nov. 17. He is free on $100,000 bail and has been told not to travel outside of California without permission.

Mr. Pellicano was sent back to prison, where he is awaiting sentencing for his previous convictions. In May, the former private detective was found guilty on 76 charges, including wire fraud, racketeering and wiretapping. Mr. Pellicano faces up to 20 years in prison on the single count of racketeering in that case. He will be sentenced on Sept. 24 for the May verdict and for Friday’s conviction.

Next up: a raft of civil suits from victims of wiretapping put on hold by the criminal trials. Christensen’s lawyer and fellow partner, Patty Glaser, said she plans to appeal the ruling, but for now his conviction is a major black mark against a powerful Hollywood attorney and his eponymous firm, which has represented everyone from Paramount and Disney to Fidelity National Financial, various local banks and real-estate firms. Besides Glaser also has another major case on her hands, defending Warner Bros. right to release the upcoming Watchmen film.

