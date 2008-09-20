Kerkorian Lawyer Terry Christensen Out At Eponymous Firm

We’re not sure if Kirk Kerkorian’s longtime lawyer Terry Christensen has been fired or if he simply resigned, but one thing’s for certain, the powerhouse Hollywood law firm that previously bore his name no longer will.



Christensen, Glaser, Fink, Jacobs, Weil & Shapiro is now Glaser, Weil, Fink, Jacobs & Shapiro (only slightly less of a mouthful).

The news isn’t that surprising since being a convicted felon is likely to get you disbarred, but it’s still noteworthy that one of Hollywood’s legal eagles has fallen.

Deadline Hollywood Daily: “I am very proud of the law firm we have built in the last 20 years and I am confident that the partners will continue to prosper and build a great firm. I will be withdrawing from the practice of law,” Christensen said in a statement…

Patty Glaser tried to spin the news as if everything’s just hunky-dory at the practice. But many feel that she hurt her own reputation by defending Christensen against charges of wiretapping and conspiracy even though she had no criminal law experience and would have been called as a witness in the trial herself. Plus, sources tell me that at least one major Hollywood client plans to drop Glaser as its lawyer on an ongoing case.

Hmm, would that be Warner Bros, whom Glaser is representing in their Watchmen litigation (which has begun to seem increasingly important to the studio)?

See Also: Kerkorian’s Lawyer Terry Christensen Convicted, Headed For Slammer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.