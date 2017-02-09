A partner at Dan Loeb’s Third Point has left, according to people familiar with the matter.

Keri Findley left last week and was one of four partners at the $15 billion hedge fund firm, the people said.

Findley started at Third Point in April 2009 as an analyst and worked her way up, covering structured credit. She was made partner a little over a year ago, one of the people said.

Findley was the only woman partner at the firm, according to the firm’s website, and one of the few senior women in the hedge fund industry. Her profile on the Third Point site has since been taken offline.

Third Point, one of the industry’s most tracked funds, managed $14.9 billion as of mid-year 2016, according to the Hedge Fund Intelligence Billion Dollar Club ranking.

