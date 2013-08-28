Step Inside The Skinniest House In The World [PHOTOS]

Megan Willett

The world’s skinniest home is now open for tours, according to digital architecture and design magazine Design Boom.

Designed by architect Jakub Szczesny the Keret House in Warsaw, Poland is the thinnest dwelling in the world, at a mere five feet wide. It has only 46-square-feet of living space.

The house was built in an alley between two other buildings and has no windows, a shockingly-small kitchen, and a ladder that leads to the main bedroom. Because of its size, it technically cannot be considered a building and is instead an “art installation,” according to Szczesny.

Visitors who have made a donation of at least 20 Polish zloty (roughly USD $US6) to the Polish Modern Art Foundation can now tour the home. You can check out which days the building will be open on the Keret House website.

Money raised by the Foundation will be allotted to the maintenance of the installation and to artistic activities within the Keret House project.

Szczesny sent us pictures of the interior if you can’t make it all the way out to Warsaw.

Here’s what Keret House looks like from the street.

Keret House exterior street sidePhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

A pull-down staircase leads guests inside.

Keret House openingPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

Designer Jakub Szczesny demonstrates how small the home really is.

Keret house climbingPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

Here’s the tiny kitchen, plus one of the bathrooms with a sliding glass door.

Keret house kitchenPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha



Counter space for cooking is practically nonexistent.

Keret house kitchenPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

You have to climb a ladder to reach the bedroom.

Keret house bedroomPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

It has space enough for a desk and a bed.

Keret house bedroomPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

The bed looks comfortable, if small.

Keret house bedPhotographed by Bartek Warzecha

One last look at the plans for the house:

Keret house structural plansCourtesy of Keret House

