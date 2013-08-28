Step Inside The Skinniest House In The World [PHOTOS]

The world’s skinniest home is now open for tours, according to digital architecture and design magazine Design Boom.

Designed by architect Jakub Szczesny the Keret House in Warsaw, Poland is the thinnest dwelling in the world, at a mere five feet wide. It has only 46-square-feet of living space.

The house was built in an alley between two other buildings and has no windows, a shockingly-small kitchen, and a ladder that leads to the main bedroom. Because of its size, it technically cannot be considered a building and is instead an “art installation,” according to Szczesny.

Visitors who have made a donation of at least 20 Polish zloty (roughly USD $US6) to the Polish Modern Art Foundation can now tour the home. You can check out which days the building will be open on the Keret House website.

Money raised by the Foundation will be allotted to the maintenance of the installation and to artistic activities within the Keret House project.

Szczesny sent us pictures of the interior if you can’t make it all the way out to Warsaw.

Here’s what Keret House looks like from the street.

A pull-down staircase leads guests inside.

Designer Jakub Szczesny demonstrates how small the home really is.

Here’s the tiny kitchen, plus one of the bathrooms with a sliding glass door.





Counter space for cooking is practically nonexistent.

You have to climb a ladder to reach the bedroom.

It has space enough for a desk and a bed.

The bed looks comfortable, if small.

One last look at the plans for the house:

