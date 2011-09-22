Kenyon Martin Is The Third Denver Nugget To Bolt The NBA For China

Photo: AP

Kenyon Martin will sign a contract with Xingiang Guanghui of the Chinese Basketball Association to make him the highest paid player in CBA history, according to the Denver Post.China’s raid on Denver Nuggets personnel continues.



The CBA has already reached deals with fellow former Nuggets, Wilson Chandler and J.R. Smith.

All three players are contractually obligated to remain with their Chinese clubs the entire season, regardless of when the NBA lockout ends.

While not under the same legal obligations, Ty Lawson and Danilo Gallinari have also agreed to overseas contracts.

That doesn’t leave coach George Karl with many options as the team is presently constructed. It may not be long before the organisation follows the Cleveland Cavaliers lead and searches the streets of Denver for bench options.

