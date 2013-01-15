NBA Player Kenyon Martin Is Selling His Gloriously Over-The-Top Mansion For $5 Million

Tony Manfred
kenyon martin fountain

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org and www.realtor.com

NBA veteran free agent Kenyon Martin is selling his Texas home for $5 million, USA Today reports.The house is decidedly over-the-top, with life-sized bronze dolphin fountains, white marble floors, a bowling alley, and an outdoor cabana.

If MTV Cribs was still on, it’d deserve a segment.

The 15,000-square foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a nine-car garage.

Let's start at the pool. Those are bronze dolphin fountains

The hot tub, with a waterfall to separate it from the pool

A full view of the deck

The pecan orchard

The outdoor bar

The covered cabana area

The basketball court, of course

Here's the front of the home. Let's go inside

The front door is glass

The floor in the foyer is white marble

The dual staircase

The bowling alley

The game room

The kitchen

The office

The den

The garage

A bedroom

The master bathroom

K-Mart made his way onto this list

The Most Peculiar Tattoos In The NBA >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.