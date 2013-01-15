NBA Player Kenyon Martin Is Selling His Gloriously Over-The-Top Mansion For $5 Million

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org and www.realtor.com

NBA veteran free agent Kenyon Martin is selling his Texas home for $5 million, USA Today reports.The house is decidedly over-the-top, with life-sized bronze dolphin fountains, white marble floors, a bowling alley, and an outdoor cabana.



If MTV Cribs was still on, it’d deserve a segment.

The 15,000-square foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a nine-car garage.

