A Kenyan runner became the first person ever to finish a half-marathon in under 58 minutes, and won $160,000 in the process

Getty/David Ramos Kibiwott Kandie.

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie has smashed the world record for the half marathon in a stunning victory in Valencia.

Kandie completed the 13.1 miles in 57 minutes 32 seconds to become the first person ever to run the distance in under 58 minutes, shaving 29 seconds off the previous record set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor last year.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo trailed Kandie in second by five seconds, while Kenyan duo Rhonex Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso finished third and fourth.

All of the top four runners finished inside the previous world record.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie has broken the half marathon world record -winning the Valencia half marathon in 57 minutes & 32 seconds- breaking Geoffrey Kamworor’s record by 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/CKGUYoaatc — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) December 6, 2020

Kandie, who averaged a mile every four minutes and 23 seconds throughout the race, won $US42,000 for finishing first and scored a $US121,000 bonus for breaking the 58-minute barrier.

“To break Geoffrey Kamworor’s record by 30 seconds is a very great achievement and I’m glad to make Kenya very happy,”Kandie said after.

