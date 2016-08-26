Kenyan Olympic athletes were stuck in rundown accommodations in Rio while officials looked for cheaper flights

Though the Rio Olympics may already feel like an ancient memory, that’s not the case for the Kenyan Olympic squad, which is still stuck in Rio.

Despite the games ending on Sunday, Kenyan Olympians were still in Rio as of Thursday morning, forced to stay in rundown accommodations after being kicked out of the Olympic Village.

According to Kenyan marathon runner Wesley Korir, the Kenyan Olympic committee was looking for cheaper flights home.

Korir documented the experience on Twitter.

Unbeliable this is where the rest of kenyan team will spend their night today, after olympic village is closed! pic.twitter.com/h548Ds753g

— Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 24, 2016

And the drama continues in rio for #TeamKenya @citizentvkenya @UKenyatta this team kenya home for tonight !! pic.twitter.com/NE4UiAf5n3

— Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 24, 2016

He also posted a video.

See it for yourselve !! pic.twitter.com/slRBA4gEuj

— Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 24, 2016

And the explanation for still being in Rio.

They looked for cheap flight !!! I guess 25th was the cheapest https://t.co/qE4H4E8OYM

— Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 24, 2016

Korir also said that gunshots rang out overnight and the team was told to stay indoors.

Yap and there has been gunshots heard all night messages being sent for athletes to stay indoor https://t.co/7UgzuzLb8K

— Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 25, 2016

According to the BBC, the Kenyan Olympic committee was disbanded by the government on Thursday. Korir had said he would demand action upon returning home.

Although Kenya won 13 medals at the games, including six gold, they also faced several controversies, including two coaches who were sent home over doping tests.

