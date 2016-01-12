Alabama running back scores on a kickoff return for a wild, crucial touchdown

Moments after Alabama made a gutsy onside kick that resulted in a touchdown, they made another crucial fourth-quarter play.

Clemson hit a field goal to get the game back within four points and kicked off to Alabama with less than eight minutes to play.

Senior running back Kenyan Drake caught the kickoff and returned it for a wild 95-yard touchdown, breaking free from the pack and diving to just get in the end zone.

Here’s the return:



Look at Drake’s full extension to score the ball:

The return put Alabama up 38-27, giving them the slightest breathing room over a feisty Clemson team.

