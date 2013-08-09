A 4-Year-Old Kenyan Fulfilled His Bucket List In This Heartbreaking Video

In Kenya, a child has a one in five chance of dying before they reach the age of 5.

So DDB NY and clean-water organisation Water Is Life took 4-year-old Nkaitole on a journey to fulfil his bucket list: see the ocean, fly in an aeroplane, get his first kiss, beat the world’s fastest man.

His journey is a beautiful and heartbreaking call to action. Four is too young for bucket lists.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The campaign inspires people to use the hashtag #5YearsToLive.

DDB NY and Water Is Life previously teamed up to create a brilliant commercial in which third world children read out loud tweets under the #FirstWorldProblems tagline.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.