Kenyans To Sue UK For Colonial Torture

A British court has ruled that four elderly Kenyans can sue the UK government for torture they endured in the 1950s and 60s, reports the BBC.The ruling came after documents were released earlier this year showing the British government was aware of the torture of Mau Mau rebels while they were colonial authorities over the African state.



Ndiku Mutwiwa Mutua, Paulo Muoka Nzili, Wambugu Wa Nyingi and Jane Muthoni Mara are now likely to sue. The four are now in their 70s.

The court has heard how Mutua and Nzili were allegedly castrated by troops, Nyingi beaten unconscious and Mara was subjected to repeated rapes.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK had argued that they could not be held responsible as Kenya had its own government at the time. However, a judge at London’s High Court felt the case should go to trial.

“I have not found that there was systematic torture nor, if there was, the UK government is liable,” said Justice McCombe, according to The Telegraph.

”I have simply decided that these claimants have arguable cases in law.”

Torture during the Mau Mau uprising was widespread. Barack Obama’s grandfather was imprisoned and tortured for two years for his role, reports the Daily Mail.

