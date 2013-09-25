Kenya President: Mall Siege Over, 72 Dead

REUTERS/Noor Khamis A police officer holds a gun to provide cover for customers running out as a shooting took place at Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

Kenya’s president has announced that the siege of the Nairobi mall by a group of terrorists has ended after four days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the death toll includes 61 civilians, 6 security officers, five terrorists.

Eleven other terrorists are reportedly in custody. Three floors of the mall collapsed, and more bodies may be trapped.

He did not mention the fate of any remaining hostages.

Kenyatta added that he cannot confirm reports that suggesting that any Americans or a British woman were involved in attack on Westgate mall.

The Al Qaeda-linked group al-Shabab, which is based in neighbouring Somalia, said they carried out the attack in retaliation of the presence of Kenyan troops in their country.

The images and video from the attack are disturbing.

Below is a graphic of what happened in the initial attack. The BBC also has a comprehensive overview.

More to come.

