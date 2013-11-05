Kentucky Player Scores A Three-Pointer On His Own Team While Diving Out Of Bounds

This is one of the most bizarre plays we’ve ever seen on a basketball court.

In an exhibition game against Montevallo last night, Kentucky freshman James Young flung a ball behind his back as it was going out of bounds. He then watched as it went straight into his own net.

It only counted for two points because, by rule, you can’t score a three-pointer on your own team.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Another angle, nuts (via The Dagger):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.