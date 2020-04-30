A Kentucky woman with the coronavirus was arrested after violating quarantine orders 3 times and going to a Kroger grocery store, police say

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A Kroger supermarket.

A Kentucky woman was arrested Monday after the police said she tested positive for the novel coronavirus but refused three times to quarantine.

The woman is thought to have made contact with five people at a Kroger grocery store, which was packed with roughly 200 customers and staff members on a busy Monday morning, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

It’s not the first time the Kentucky police have enforced quarantine orders – in March, local authorities stationed armed deputies outside one man’s door to ensure he stayed home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Kentucky woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus refused three times to self-quarantine and was arrested Monday after a witness spotted her at a Kroger grocery store, the police say.

An arrest citation obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader said Kendra Burnett, 37, was seen making contact with five people at the Louisville Kroger, which was packed with roughly 200 customers and staff members on a busy Monday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department appears to have been tipped off by Burnett’s mother. The local Fox affiliate WDRB reported that a woman who identified herself as Burnett’s mother greeted officers outside the store and pointed Burnett out as she left the building.

Burnett has since been charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the Herald-Leader.

The newspaper said Burnett was arraigned Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether she has made a plea.

The incident is not the first time law-enforcement authorities in Kentucky have enforced quarantine orders.

In March, Gov. Andy Beshear told the news media that one man who tested positive for COVID-19 had initially refused to self-quarantine, prompting local authorities to station armed deputies outside his door to ensure he stayed home.

The Nelson County sheriff said the man later complied with the quarantine order, but deputies still stayed outside his home just in case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.