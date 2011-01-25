Kentucky TV Station Reports Pittsburgh's Win Over The "Jew York Jets"

An unfortunate chyron writer for WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky, either needs to watch their typos or their hatred of East Coast “elites” after letting this graphic get on the air during last night’s AFC Championship wrap up.



We’re pretty sure the football Jets do not hail from the town of “Jew York.”

Twitter user @elezar snapped this photo of his television and gave everyone on the internet a good laugh.

Photo: @elezar on Twitter

