Kentucky stunned by Wisconsin, loses perfect season in Final Four

Kentucky’s chance to become the first undefeated men’s college basketball team in four decades ended on Saturday night in Indianapolis, where they fell to 38-1 in a 71-64 loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Kentucky was the best defensive team in the country all year long, but Wisconsin, the No. 1 ranked offensive team in the country, gave them problems. The Badgers shot 48% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, and 82% from the free throw line. All things considered, it was one of the best offensive performances of the year.

After seeing an eight-point second half lead disintegrate, Wisconsin tied it up at 60-60 with two minutes left. That’s when Sam Dekker drained a massive step-back three to put his team ahead for good:





Kentucky made one basket in the last six minutes of the game. While there were some questionable calls in the last few minutes, you can’t expect to win when you only get one bucket down the stretch.

