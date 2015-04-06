Kentucky students took their undefeated team's Final Four loss terribly [PHOTOS]

Kentucky’s chance to become the first undefeated men’s college basketball team in four decades ended on Saturday night in Indianapolis, where they fell to 38-1 in a 71-64 loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Students didn’t take the loss well as 31 people were arrested in the aftermath:

AP/David Stephenson Kentucky fans gather near the University of Kentucky campus, Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Lexington, Ky.

AP/David Stephenson Police arrest a man as Kentucky fans gather near the University of Kentucky campus, Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky fans riot, burn cars, etc. For SOME reason, looks different than other recent riot images. (pic via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/ukA3JBBl2P

— Tim McDougall (@TimMcDougall13) April 5, 2015

Now Kentucky students throwing things on fire pic.twitter.com/MKM6IJ7vCV

— The Daily Dot (@dailydot) April 5, 2015

Thirty-one arrests after basketball fans start fires when college team crash out of tournament http://t.co/IeJcArzCmb pic.twitter.com/eyTECvigxJ

— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 5, 2015

And here’s an amateur video of the mayhem:

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

