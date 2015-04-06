Kentucky students took their undefeated team's Final Four loss terribly [PHOTOS]

Kentucky’s chance to become the first undefeated men’s college basketball team in four decades ended on Saturday night in Indianapolis, where they fell to 38-1 in a 71-64 loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.
Students didn’t take the loss well as 31 people were arrested in the aftermath:
Kentucky fans riot, burn cars, etc. For SOME reason, looks different than other recent riot images. (pic via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/ukA3JBBl2P
— Tim McDougall (@TimMcDougall13) April 5, 2015
#Kentucky Fans Rioted & Set Fires Following Their Team’s #FinalFour Loss (#KentuckyRiots) http://t.co/SeB6kZL5VG pic.twitter.com/IktxOHj4YU
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 5, 2015
Now Kentucky students throwing things on fire pic.twitter.com/MKM6IJ7vCV
— The Daily Dot (@dailydot) April 5, 2015
Thirty-one arrests after basketball fans start fires when college team crash out of tournament http://t.co/IeJcArzCmb pic.twitter.com/eyTECvigxJ
— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 5, 2015
And here’s an amateur video of the mayhem:
