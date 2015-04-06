Kentucky students took their undefeated team's Final Four loss terribly [PHOTOS]

Michael B Kelley

Kentucky’s chance to become the first undefeated men’s college basketball team in four decades ended on Saturday night in Indianapolis, where they fell to 38-1 in a 71-64 loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Students didn’t take the loss well as 31 people were arrested in the aftermath:

KentuckyAP/David StephensonKentucky fans gather near the University of Kentucky campus, Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Lexington, Ky.
KentuckyAP/David StephensonPolice arrest a man as Kentucky fans gather near the University of Kentucky campus, Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Lexington, Ky.
KentuckyAP/David StephensonPolice arrest a man as Kentucky fans gather near the University of Kentucky campus, Sunday, April 5, 2015, in Lexington, Ky.

 

 And here’s an amateur video of the mayhem:

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

