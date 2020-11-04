Polls are closing in Kentucky. Follow the results here

Kentucky has voted for a Republican president in nine of the last 12 elections.

The state has eight electoral votes.

Seven of Kentucky’s eight congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Kentucky has voted Republican in nine of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is not home to many competitive down-ballot races except in northeastern Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

Control over Kentucky’s state government is split: the governorship is held by Democrats while the Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, Kentucky’s delegation is majority Republican, with Republicans holding seven of eight congressional seats. The state has eight electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

