Kentucky's top seven players are entering the NBA Draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Will Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles, and Karl Towns are all expected to be drafted in the first round.

The Kentucky Wildcats have seven players entering the NBA Draft this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Will Cauley-Stein, Devin Booker, Trey Lyles, Dakari Johnson, and Andrew and Aaron Harrison are all going pro.

These were the team’s top-seven scorers this year, averaging a combined 64.6 points to go with nearly 30 rebounds per game.

Towns, one of three freshmen (along with Lyles and Booker) is the top prospect of the group, and considered one of the top two prospects in all of college basketball.

According to DraftExpress, here are the predicted draft positions for each player:

Towns, No. 1

Cauley-Stein, No. 6

Booker, No. 17

Lyles, No. 19

Johnson, No. 38

Andrew Harrison, No.53

Aaron Harrison, not listed

Kentucky won 38 games in a row this season before losing in the Final Four to Wisconsin.

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.