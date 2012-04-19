Kentucky's Entire Championship-Winning Basketball Team Is Leaving School

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Anthony Davis and the other four starters from Kentucky’s national championship squad have declared that they will enter the NBA Draft.Davis, a freshman, is expected to be the first pick in the draft. Freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and sophomore Terrence Jones are also expected to be taken early in the first round. Most also believe freshman Marquis Teague will be a first-rounder, while sophomore Doron Lamb is the only one from the group that might fall to the second round.



In total, the Wildcats have now lost seven players from their title-winning squad that also included two seniors.

