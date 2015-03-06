Kentucky motorists are stuck on an interstate, and the National Guard has been called in

Screenshot via NBC News Cars were cleared from the road.

A major winter storm sweeping across the eastern US has trapped motorists on an interstate in Kentucky.

CNN reported that “over a 15-hour span, 21 inches of snow had fallen on Elizabethtown, about 50 miles south of Louisville. Other parts of Kentucky, along with parts of Ohio to the north and Tennessee to the south, have seen more than a foot of snow.”

The motorists are stuck on I-65 between Louisville and Elizabethtown, according to CNN.

CNN also reported that the National Guard has been called in.

NBC News has video:

