Kentucky mum Convicted Of Murder After Leaving Toddler In 130-Degree Car

A Kentucky mum was allegedly getting high on marijuana and Xanax while her son was dying in a 130-degree car.A Jefferson County, Ky. jury convicted Mollie Shouse of murder in a “historic decision,” The Courier-Journal reported Tuesday.



The court jury recommended a 35-year sentence, though Shouse could have gotten a life sentence.

“I think this is the first time in the history of Jefferson County we have had a murder conviction in one of these kinds of cases,” Attorney Harry Rothgerber reportedly said after the verdict.

Shouse allegedly took her 2-year-old son to go get drugs and then left him in the car while she went to her apartment and passed out.

Shouse claims she went into her home, used the bathroom and didn’t remember anything else until 12 hours later, when her mother woke her up while looking for the boy, according to the Journal.

Shouse’s attorney, Pattie Echsner, claimed that it was a mistake.

“It was the worst day of her life,” Echsner reportedly said after the verdict. “She will punish herself more than any jury can.”

Janette Fennell, president of KidsAndCars.org, which collects statistics on child deaths in vehicles, said this was the longest sentence she ever head recommended in such a case, the Courier-Journal reported.

“Nothing will bring that baby back, but this is as close as we can get to justice for him,” prosecutor Erin McKenzie told reporters.

