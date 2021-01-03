A Kentucky lottery player won $2 million after using the same set of numbers he saw a character use in a movie, reports say

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

An unidentified man in Kentucky won the lottery after playing numbers that he saw in a movie, according to local news reports.

The man won a whopping $US2 million dollars after purchasing a lottery ticket from a gas station on December 26, WHAS-TV reported.

“It’s pure luck,” the prize winner said, according to WLKY-TV.

A Kentucky man can officially retire after winning the lottery late last month by using a set of numbers he saw in a movie, according to local news.

As WHAS-TV reported citing a release, the unidentified man, who returned to his job three years ago can finally retire after winning the big $US2 million prize. He purchased the ticket at a Max Fuel Express store in Princeton, Kentucky on December 26, according to the news outlet, and was able to take home about $US1.4 million after taxes.

His win comes after his number combination matched the five white-ball numbers, but, did not match the Powerball number â€” that would have resulted in a larger fortune that was over $US340 million dollars, WTVQ-DT reported.

However, the lotto player was still able to win the whopping $US2 million prize because he paid an extra $US1 for the Power Play option when he purchased the ticket, according to WLKY-TV. The prize winner was notified by text message about his winnings, WLKY-TV reported.

According to the news station, the man has used the same numbers for years and was inspired by a movie where a character wins the lottery with the same number combo.

“It’s pure luck,” the man said, according to the news station.

The Max Fuel Express store where he purchased the ticket will also get rewarded $US20,000, WTVQ-DT reported.

