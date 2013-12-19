CHART: Kentucky's John Calipari Has Taken 'One-And-Done' To A New Level This Season

John Calipari is well known for his youthful teams at Kentucky, focusing mostly on players that are likely to be “one-and-done” and leave for the NBA after their freshman year. But Calipari has never had a Kentucky squad as young as this year’s group.

Of the 13 players that have seen playing time for 19th-ranked Kentucky this season, nine of them are freshmen and account for 75.9% of the minutes played. Meanwhile, the team has just two seniors who only see limited playing time.

This year’s team is even considerably younger than the 2011-12 team that went on to win the national championship. That team had three freshmen starters but first-year players accounted for just 54.0% of the minutes. Here is a look at the playing time for freshmen and seniors at Kentucky since Calipari took over.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

