GOP Rep. Andy Barr looks to retain his House seat for a fifth term against Josh Hicks in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

Four-term GOP incumbent Rep. Andy Barr will face Democrat Josh Hicks in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

The district is located in northeastern Kentucky and is home to the cities of Lexington, Richmond, and the state capital of Frankfort.

Barr has both outraised and outspent Hicks as the election approaches.

Four-term incumbent Rep. Andy Barr is aiming to retain his seat against his Democratic challenger, Josh Hicks in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

The candidates

Before being elected to office, Barr spent time as an attorney where he worked under Democratic Attorney General Steve Beshear and Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher.

He currently sits on the House Veterans Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Financial Services where he is a ranking member on the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Hicks, Barr’s Democratic challenger, is a veteran of the US Marine Corps and a former police officer. Since then, he has become a practicing attorney where he has his own law practice. His campaign platform is centered around affordable healthcare, legalizing medical marijuana, and bringing broadband internet to rural communities.

In the 2018 midterms, Barr defeated former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath by a margin of three points, 51% to 48%. McGrath is now the Democratic nominee for US Senate running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The district

Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District is located in the state’s northeastern region and is home to the cities of Lexington, Richmond, and the state capital, Frankfort. The district also includes the counties of Anderson, Bath, Bourbon, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Nicholas, Powell, Robertson, Scott, Wolfe, and Woodford, and parts of Jessamine and Harrison counties.

In the 2016 presidential election, this district overwhelmingly voted for now-President Donald Trump over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a 55-39% split, according to Daily Kos Elections.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Barr has raised around $US4.1 million, spent over $US3 million, and has about $US1.1 million in cash on hand. Hicks has raised around $US2.5 million, spent over $US2.4 million, and has around $US165,000 in cash on hand.

What some of the experts say

The race between Barr and Hicks is rated as “safe Republican” by Inside Elections and “likely Republican” by The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

