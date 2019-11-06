Kentucky elects a governor today, watch the results as they come in live for this race with national implications

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley Kentucky Governor and Republican candidate for Governor Matt Bevin, left, looks on as Attorney General and democratic candidate Andy Beshear answers a question during a gubernatorial debate in Paducah, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Kentucky elects its governor tonight, in a race with national implications.

Insider will have live coverage with up-to-the-minute data until the contest is called.

Incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin is fending off a challenge from the state’s Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, and the polling points to a close race.

In 2016, President Trump won 62.5% of the state’s vote to Clinton’s 32.7%.

Kentucky votes in its gubernatorial election today. As results pour in, the eyes of the country will largely be trained on the state amid the national implications of the race.

Despite Trump winning Kentucky by 30 percentage points in 2016, what scant polling that’s available indicates a tight race that leaves incumbent governor and staunch Trump ally Matt Bevin vulnerable to Attorney General Andy Beshear. A poll conducted in mid-October by Mason-Dixon has the rivals tied at 46% each.

Overall, Bevin has struggled with low approval ratings in the state: according to pollster Morning Consult, 34% of Kentucky voters approved of him, while 53% disapproved. That unpopularity has provided an opening for an unconventional Democrat in the state, but the race could not be tighter.

Polls close in the Bluegrass State at 6 pm, and we should begin to have results shortly after. Thanks to our partner DDHQ, this will update automatically as the results pour in.

