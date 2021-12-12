Kentucky governor, holding back tears, says he lost family members in tornado disaster

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he lost several family members when powerful tornadoes ripped through the state.

Beshear has said Kentucky’s death toll could reach 100 people.

The governor announced a relief fund to help with funerals and rebuilding efforts.

The tornado disaster, which left catastrophic damage across six states, hit Kentucky particularly hard, with as many as 100 people feared dead,

“We are tough people. We’re going to get through it, but it is not going to be easy,” Beshear said in an interview with CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

“I’m still emotional after a couple of days,” he said, holding back tears. “Just learned that my uncle lost a couple cousins in Muhlenberg County.”

Beshear also said that half of his father’s hometown of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, “doesn’t exist anymore.”

The Friday night extreme weather leveled buildings and homes, leaving thousands of families without shelter, electricity or running water. Beshear declared a state of emergency, calling it the worst tornado disaster in the state’s history.

As part of the recovery efforts, Beshear established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which helps those in Western Kentucky impacted by tornadoes and severe weather. They money raised will go toward funeral expenses for families, and then rebuilding efforts.

Rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing, including at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where more than 100 people were working when the building collapsed. The state is opening 11 shelters and state parks are taking in people displaced by the tornadoes.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky and said his administration will do whatever is needed to assist the six storm-battered states.

“We’re gonna make it — we’re going to see the other side and we’re gonna rebuild,” Beshear said.