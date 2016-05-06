Kentucky Fried Chicken is selling edible nail polish

Kentucky Fried Chicken is selling something that you might not typically find at a restaurant.

The chain is selling edible nail polish in Hong Kong, ad agency Ogilvy & Mather told BI Australia‘s Simon Thomsen.

The iconic chicken chain worked with food technologists from McCormick to put the company’s spice blend into a nail polish with a glossy veneer. There are two flavours — hot and spicy and original — and ultimately, customers in Hong Kong will decide which flavour/colour gets mass produced.

To clarify, the nail polish is more “lickable” than it is “edible.”

Ogilvy & Mather creative director John Koay told Thomsen that you apply the nail polish “and then lick — again and again and again.”

You can watch a promotional video for the product below.

