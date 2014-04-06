Kentucky Freshman Wins Final Four Game When Brother Urges Him To Take Game-Winning Shot

Kentucky beat Wisconsin 74-73 in the Final Four to advance to the championship game against Connecticut.

However, it looked like Kentucky’s fabulous freshman would be sent home until Aaron Harrison hit a long 3-pointer with less than six seconds remaining to erase a 2-point deficit.

But, maybe the most amazing part of the shot is that Harrison appeared to hesitate in taking the big shot until his brother, Andrew Harrison (No. 5), urged him to go for it. It is difficult to see in this GIF, but Andrew appeared to say “GO! GO!” just before Aaron took the shot (see video below).



Here is a close-up that shows Andrew in the background.Here is the full video. You can see Andrew Harrison yell “Go! Go!” at the 0:27 mark.

