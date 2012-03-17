Kentucky Fans Think UPS Hates The Wildcats

UPS is running a commercial for its “logistics” campaign during March Madness reliving the 1992 Duke-Kentucky regional semi-final when Duke’s Christian Laettner hit a buzzer-beater to win the game.



Some Kentucky fans are not pleased with this commercial though, and claim they are going to take their shipping business elsewhere.

The buzz lead UPS to write a post on its blog explaining the commercial is about the logistics of that final pass in the game, and not at all about the teams involved.

The comments on this post, as Deadspin pointed out, are hilariously crazy. Here are a few of the best, and from the looks of them, no one in Kentucky is ever going to use UPS again:

I cannot imagine that you would use this!! Have you forgotten Christian Laetners actions after that shot? Well we have not forgotten!! You have certainly muddied your name in Kentucky and I am sure I do not stand alone.

If you think this isn’t a big deal to the Big Blue Nation you need to think again. I spent about 15 minutes lying on the floor after that shot and I will never forget it. I will also never forget how UPS has abused the business the people of Kentucky has given to the company who has its main air hub in Kentucky. What on earth are you thinking? Not that it will affect your bottom line, but you have lost the business of many Kentuckians and UK fans all over the nation. I will write the Kentucky legislature and request they deny the bills you are trying to get passed. Any business that is making this many of its customers unhappy should see the light, pull the ad, and apologise.

Here I am down in Georgia because my family is AD Army and the few times we get to see the CATS play, I have to watch a backstabbing commercial like this. How much did the airtime cost you to have it set to air at halftime? I mean if you wanted to hit every CAT fan in the nation….you did it. Incredible arrogance and well, just flat out rude. I feel for the huge UK fan base living in Louisville who has to walk into the hub and tug around at work tonight and all the while feel embarrassed and shame knowing their employer back-stabbed them. I CANNOT stand Fed Ex but you left me no choice but to move my business account to them. I am sure you will lose sleep over my new logistically correct option. EPIC FAIL UPS! EPIC FAIL.

We can’t imagine what will happen if Kentucky loses. Here’s the ad:

