Kentucky Extends John Calipari For Eight Years, $36.5 Million

Photo: AP Images

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it has given basketball coach John Calipari an eight-year contract worth $36.5 million and the chance to earn up to $850,000 more a year in incentives.Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement Monday that Calipari’s job performance has been “magical.”



Calipari led the Wildcats to the Final Four last season for the first time in 13 years. In his first two seasons, the Wildcats have gone 64-12.

