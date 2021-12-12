Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says emergency crews ‘are out there going door-to-door, but there aren’t any doors’ as tornado death toll rises

This aerial image shows tornado damage after extreme weather hit the region on December 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Kentucky’s death toll from historic tornadoes reached 80, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear said crews are going “door-to-door, but there aren’t any doors.”

Beshear said he doesn’t think there will be more survivors and expects the death toll to pass 100.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said emergency management people are working to find survivors after a tornado ripped through parts of the state on Friday night.

“Our emergency management people are out there going door-to-door, but there aren’t any doors. A lot of this is going through the blocks and the rubble if you can reach it and trying to see if there are people there dead or alive,” Beshear said on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

Kentucky was hit particularly hard after a historic and catastrophic tornado event left damage across six states.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Beshear said it would be “a miracle if we pull anybody else out”of the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory that caved in after it was hit by a tornado. There were over 100 employees working at the time, and about 40 have been rescued.

“It’s now 15 feet (4.57m) deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the state’s death toll reached 80 people, and he anticipates that it will exceed 100. He told CBS that his father’s hometown of Dawson Springs “doesn’t exist anymore.”

The governor established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, to help families in Western Kentucky pay for funerals and recover after the severe weather.

Beshear also said he’d lost family members during the tornado.

“We’re going to get through it and it’s not going to be easy. I’m still emotional after a couple of days, just learned that my uncle lost a couple of cousins and Muhlenberg County, so we’re going to make it.,” Beshear said. “And we’re going to see the other side. We’re going to rebuild.”