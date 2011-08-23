Three-Time Kentucky Derby Winner Calvin Borel Was Arrested For DWI

It’s widely known around horseracing circles that three-time Kentucky Derby winner Calvin Borel loves to make his move along the rail.



But it was a different type of lane movement that landed the loveable jockey on the side of the road Saturday night. Deemed with making an “unsafe lane movement” by Indiana State Police, Borel was arrested and jailed on a drunken driving charge.

Police pulled Borel over after a night of bowling with fellow jockeys following his victory at Ellis Park Saturday. His agent, Jerry Hissam, said Borel was “barely over” the .08 legal limit and was released on $100 bond Sunday morning from the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Kentucky.

Hailing from southern Louisiana, Borel captured the hearts of many with his emotional, elated, Cajun-accent heavy victory speech on board the 50-to-1 long shot, Mine That Bird, in 2009. He is the only three-time winner in Derby history, with victories on Bird, Super Saver and Street Sense.

