California Chrome Destroys Everyone In The Kentucky Derby -- Owner Declares He's Going To Win The Triple Crown

California Crown pulled away from the field down the stretch and easily won the Kentucky Derby by two lengths.

He was a favourite coming into the race, and he didn’t disappoint.

Because of the extent of California Chrome’s dominance, and the perceived weakness of the rest of the three-year-old field, there’s already talk that he could win the Triple Crown.

After the race, his owner Steve Coburn declared that he’s going to win it.

“I believe this horse will win the Triple Crown. I’m gonna tell everybody right here and right now,” he told Adam Himmelsbach of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The Kentucky Derby winner opened as a massive 6/5 favourite to win the Preakness.

Let the Triple Crown hype begin.

Here’s video of the race:

