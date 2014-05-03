Meet The Horse-Racing Tycoons Competing At The Kentucky Derby

From the pink polo shirts to the mint juleps and floppy hats, the Kentucky Derby has always been a sporting event for the upper crust.

And no wonder. According to ESPN, top race horses can cost in the low seven-figure range, and training can cost about $US150,000 … a month.

Who can afford these steep prices?

Lets find out. Click through to meet some of the horse tycoons vying to win $US2 million at Churchill Downs in the 140th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3.

