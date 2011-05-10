A DAY AT THE RACES: Watching The Kentucky Derby... From Belmont Park

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider
We weren’t able to make it to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby (and New York State shut down its Off-Track Betting operation), so we did the next best thing last Saturday.We took the train out to Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, so we could experience all the action of the track, without the overpriced seats and mint juleps.
You still get live horse racing, you can still find beer and fancy hats, and best of all, you can still watch and bet (legally) on the Kentucky Derby.
The cost of admission? Three bucks.
It isn’t Churchill Downs on Derby Day, but its a much better deal then you’ll get in June when Belmont hosts the final the leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes.
We entered through the backyard, where fans can picnic outdoors and still keep an eye on the action.
The main grandstand. Sold-out tickets will go for hundreds on Stakes day, but today it's virtually empty.
Before each race, the horses take a stroll in front of the crowd so handicappers can see how they look.
Here's where the serious handicappers hang out. They rent cubicles (for $2 a day) with TVs that allow them to watch races all over the country.
People stay glued to the TVs that bring in races from all over the country. And they aren't even in HD!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.