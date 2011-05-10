A DAY AT THE RACES: Watching The Kentucky Derby... From Belmont Park

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

We weren’t able to make it to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby (and New York State shut down its Off-Track Betting operation), so we did the next best thing last Saturday.We took the train out to Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, so we could experience all the action of the track, without the overpriced seats and mint juleps.



You still get live horse racing, you can still find beer and fancy hats, and best of all, you can still watch and bet (legally) on the Kentucky Derby.

The cost of admission? Three bucks.

It isn’t Churchill Downs on Derby Day, but its a much better deal then you’ll get in June when Belmont hosts the final the leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes.

