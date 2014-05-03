Here Are The Favourites To Win The Kentucky Derby

The 140th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday at 6:24 p.m. eastern.

California Chrome is the big favourite. His odds are 5-to-2 as of Friday afternoon. He has won four races in a row, including the Santa Anita Derby, by a combined ~25 lengths.

No other horse has lower than 9-to-1 odds.

The Derby has produced some out-of-nowhere winners in recent years. Here are the full betting odds from Churchill Downs:

