The Best- And Worst-Dressed Athletes At The Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is one event where celebrities get the urge to take a huge fashion gamble.
The bigger, more colourful, and more outlandish, the better.
But not everybody can pull it off. This goes for the many athletes, including some sharp looks and some sheer disasters.
BEST: It's not easy for a big guy to look great in a suit, but Ndamukong Suh pulls it off with a bow tie.
WORST: Jay Williams would probably be a BEST ... except if you are going to wear a bow tie, you have to make sure it stays straight.
BEST: Avery Johnson and his wife also show how white and off-white draws more attention to a gorgeous Derby hat.
